The Opposition will be filing a motion in Parliament seeking to cancel new laws allowing music to be played until 1am in a number of streets in Valletta.

A number of Nationalist MPs spoke in Parliament about the motions on Tuesday, saying they undermined the capital's unique attractiveness and rendered it similar to Paceville, Buġibba and Qawra so should be repealed.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the party said it would be filing a motion in parliament seeking to have the two legal notices underpinning that change, repealed.

It said the legal notices do not respect the capital city's unique characteristics, the rights of residents to live in peace and investments made in the commercial sector to attract quality tourism.

The nine streets where music will be allowed to be played until 1am. Graphic: Christian Busuttil

Investment in Valletta had to be mindful of its unique characteristics and the city had to be treated distinctly to other localities, the party said.

What do the rules state?

The new rules extend the previous 11pm cut-off time for establishments on nine Valletta streets. Music can continue to be played outdoors until 1am, provided it is at an undefined "moderate level", the rules state.

Business owners and developers have since expressed fear this will transform Valletta - a UNESCO World Heritage site - into another rowdy Paceville. Residents have also complained.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit then said the legal notice should only apply at weekends while Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo defended the notice and said a compromise will have to be found.