The Nationalist Party has urged the government to ensure that Malta's financial sustainability is maintained amid official figures showing that the national debt is rising by €2 million per day, and debt-serving costs are almost €4 million per week.

In a statement, shadow finance minister Jerome Caruana Cilia observed that up to the end of June, the national debt was €9.2 billion, €756.8 million more than in June 2022.

Debt servicing was about €3.85 million per week.

Caruana Cilia observed that at the end of 2019 the debt amounted to €5.7 billion. That meant that Robert Abela's government had increased the debt by some €3.5 billion, to €9.2 billion. Therefore, more than a third of the national debt was racked up by the Abela government.

All this was of concern in the context of rising interest rates and reports that agreement may soon be reached within the European Union on the fiscal sustainability mechanism.

The PN urged the government to stop the 'tax of corruption' and ensure that public funds were not squandered.