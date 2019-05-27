The list of Nationalist councillors entitled to a confidence vote on Adrian Delia’s leadership has changed in the space of two pivotal events in recent days, The Sunday Times of Malta is informed.

There have been significant changes between the names of councillors listed when a petition was presented calling for an extraordinary general council and those on the day the PN executive actually called the meeting to decide the vote.

The PN leader will face a vote of confidence on July 27, called in the wake of landslide defeats at the European and local elections.

The internal electoral commission, presided by former minister Francis Zammit Dimech, on Saturday gave representatives of both the pro and anti-Delia camps access to the list of councillors.

An initial evaluation of the lists, only made accessible in the presence of the commission, showed many changes in the council’s members between June 25 – when a petition calling for a vote on Delia was presented – and July 4 when the PN executive called the council.

“We are talking about hundreds of names which were inserted and deleted after the petition was presented,” the source said.

On the other hand, while admitting changes to the list, a member of the PN administration said these were necessary to make sure the list of councillors is the “most recent”. The two sides have disagreed on the cut-off date of the list of councillors who will be entitled to vote.

While those presenting the first petition are arguing that the list should have been frozen on June 25 when the petition calling for an extraordinary general council was officially presented, the pro-Delia representatives are arguing that the council was called by the PN leader himself, since the original petition was invalid. Therefore, the list, dated until July 4 – the day Dr Delia called the council – was the relevant one.

The list of members of the General Council is normally under the responsibility of general secretary Clyde Puli.

Sources said that, following the presentation of the petition, instructions were given to the PN’s sectional committees to revisit their lists of councillors and send in their final and updated names to the party headquarters.

The question to be put forward to councillors on July 27 is another divisive issue. While the petition calling the extraordinary council specifically asked whether Dr Delia should shoulder responsibility for the recent electoral result and resign, the pro-Delia camp want to change its wording.

Their suggestion is to ask councillors whether they think that Dr Delia should keep running the party until the next general election to undertake reforms in the PN.

It will probably be up to the executive to decide a way out of the stalemate, a PN administration insider said. “What is certain is that, with Delia or not, the PN is divided and it can’t move forward until a new unifying force is found,” he admitted.

Who are the PN councillors?

The PN General Council – the highest decision-making body of the party – is made up of around 1,500 councillors.

These include various representatives of PN sub-sections including youths, women, MPs and former MPs, Gozo’s regional committee and others. All members of the PN executive, candidates and elected local councillors are members of the council.

The bulk of councillors hail from the PN’s roots, mainly sectional committees in localities across the islands. Committees have the right to nominate and elect councillors from among paid members in their localities. Each locality is supposed to have one councillor for every 500 registered voters in the respective locality as long as all districts have the same number of councillors.