The PN has proposed a list of measures it says should be put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on buses.

On Wednesday, the government, announced a shutdown on restaurants, schools and non-essential shops, the same day the daily number of new infections shot up to an unprecedented 510 cases.

But in a statement on Friday, the party said there need to be new measures specifically on public transport.

Its list of proposed measures includes:

sanitisers for passengers as they get on and off;

the cleaning of the driver's cabin each time the driver is changed;

constant cleaning of buses throughout the day;

no standing passengers;

increased frequency of popular routes;

a temporary ban on cash payment;

enforcement to stop crowding at bus stops

These measures, the PN said, would ensure a safer and more effective public transport service.

Throughout the pandemic there have been frequent reports of overcrowding on public buses.

Back in July, Malta Public Transport brought in some measures including nightly cleaning of buses, sanitisers for drivers, a 'no change' policy on bus fares and protective screens for drivers.

Standing passengers are allowed but signage indicating social distancing is in place.