The Nationalist Party wants Prime Minister Robert Abela to face a weekly grilling in parliament.

Addressing a press conference, PN MPs David Agius and Robert Cutajar appealed to the prime minister to submit himself to a weekly round of prime minister's questions.

Agius and Cutajar said the party would be proposing a revamp of the way parliament works, through the creation of an ad-hoc committee to analysis parliament's rules.

Agius said the party will also push for the introduction of a parliamentary committee for justice, which should be chaired by the Opposition.

The party will also be proposing the creation of two sub-committees to focus on diabetes and obesity.

Cutajar said the PN wants to win back people’s confidence in parliament.

He appealed to all ministers to show respect by answering parliamentary questions and by being present during question time.

Cutajar said something must be done to bridge the gap between the resources available to government MPs and those of the Opposition.

The PN MP said the only state-resource available to the Opposition leader is a chauffeur.

Cutajar said backbench MPs need to be given adequate resources to fulfil their role as legislators.

Questioned whether the party would be putting the NAO's Electrogas report back in parliament’s agenda, Agius dodged the question, saying the necessary decisions will be taken once parliament’s committees have been formed.

Prior to parliament being dissolved for the general election, PN MPs were leading the grilling of former minister Konrad Mizzi about his role in the Electrogas power station deal.