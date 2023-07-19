The PN has called on the Standards Commissioner to investigate the prime minister and the justice minister over their knowledge of a magistrate's request for an extension to her inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

During a news conference on Monday, Robert Abela said that the inquiring magistrate had requested another extension.

PN MP Karol Aquilina said that the information Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard had referred to was confidential in nature and held by the Attorney General.

Through such statements, the PN said, it seemed the prime minister and his minister had communicated with the Attorney General or obtained from her information they did not have a right to.

This was in breach of statutory and ethical duties, against the law and constituted an abuse of power, the PN claimed.

In a statement later, the Labour Party accused the PN of being partisan and hypocritical, finding excuses for the delay in the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry.

The complaint, the PL said, will not hinder the PM or the Justice Minister from continuing to ensure justice for Sofia.