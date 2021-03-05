The PN is calling for the publication of the magisterial inquiry into allegations of money laundering and graft by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman.

The party is also calling for swift action by the authorities.

Earlier this week Times of Malta reported that the inquiry, conducted by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, was handed over to the State Prosecutor’s office for consideration.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had requested the inquiry in 2017, based on information found in a leaked FIAU report, following fear that the police covered them up.

That report detailed how Schembri had filtered over €650,000 to Hillman in over 30 “suspicious transactions” between 2011 and 2015.

Hillman was also found to have deposited €225,000 in cash into his personal HSBC account between January 2011 and February 2016.

On Friday the PN said that four years on, the Labour Party had not uttered a word on the matter.

"The PN urges the institutions to refrain from dragging their feet and immediately take all the necessary action against those who committed serious acts of corruption and money-laundering," spokesperson Karol Aquilina said in a statement.

"The party also expects the inquiry to be published, considering that it investigated public officials. It is in the public's interest to be informed about the findings."