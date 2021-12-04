The Nationalist Party is promising to provide personal assistants for those persons with disabilities who need them, if it returns to government.

The proposal was announced at a press conference on Saturday to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“A new Nationalist government will invest thousands of euros from the budget to finance assistants for persons with disabilities who need them,” PN deputy leader David Agius said.

While many persons with disabilities did not need this kind of help and were living very independently, there were others who felt they needed personalised assistance in order to gain fulfilment in their life, he explained.

“We believe that if our country makes this investment in persons with disabilities, we will be ensuring they are able to access equal opportunities and live a life free from many of the obstacles they may be facing today,” he said.

He pointed out that other countries had already made this great investment, and the PN had consulted many experts in the sector on the proposal, all of whom agreed that it would lead to an increased quality of life for persons with disabilities.