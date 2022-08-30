Two youth groups of the Nationalist Party placed placards outside the Auberge de Castille, the Finance Ministry and the university late on Monday, protesting over a cut in government funding to the university.

The university's rector earlier this month revealed that government funding is to be cut by just over €1 million

The PN said the placards were placed by the MŻPN and TeamStart. They read:   "Leave our University alone".  

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us