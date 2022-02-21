Nationalist MPs Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono, and Mario Galea will not be contesting the upcoming general election.

PN sources told Times of Malta that after talks between the MPs and the party leadership, a decision had been taken in recent days that they will not contest the March 26 election.

Puli, who had served as PN general secretary until 2020, announced his decision not to contest on Facebook on Monday.

He had been a vocal supporter of ousted PN leader Adrian Delia.

There is nothing noble in the politics of selfies, he wrote in his resignation letter to party leader Bernard Grech.

"I'm convinced that our party is capable and willing to embark on the right road, which does not necessarily mean this is easy."

Debono, also a supporter of the tumultuous Delia leadership, had also served in the PN's party structures but resigned her post as president of the party's General Council in 2020.

In a Facebook post of her own, Debono said she was passing on the baton to new younger candidates.

She said her time in politics had had a bearing on her family life and this had also been a factor in her decision not to contest the election.

Galea, a nurse by profession, had served as parliamentary secretary in the Lawrence Gonzi administration.

He has been an outspoken champion for mental health reform and has been in politics since Eddie Fenech Adami was prime minister.

Writing on Facebook, he said that while he agreed with the need for fresh blood in politics. It was important that political parties hold on to experienced people with values and principles.

PN leader Bernard Grech thanked the three for their years of service towards the country and the Nationalist Party.

"The three have decided not to contest the next election, for several personal reasons. The party thanks them for their ongoing support and contribution and wishes them well."