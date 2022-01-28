“We do not inherit the earth from our fathers; we borrow it from our children.” Whenever I hear the environment being discussed, my mind immediately goes to this Native American proverb which, to me, beautifully captures our universal responsibility to protect and conserve the world around us. Not for us, but for future generations.

I concede that this statement may have become a little cliched since the 1970s, when it first came to prominence in the environmental debate, however, that does not make it any less true.

Even as climate change ramps up, biodiversity plummets and our seas drown in plastic we find many who deny this reality and continue to act like the world is theirs. They pollute and litter, destroy habitats and species and waste resources. They bury fields and valleys in concrete and tarmac, very often without any motive other than commercial gain.

This may be the general situation the world over, however, unfortunately, it is also very much the reality here in Malta and the challenges we face are many. We have seen environmental destruction take place on an unprecedented scale in the last few years. As a country, and an EU member state, we have pressing climate change obligations to work towards and implement. And we have a generation of children growing up who have little opportunity to enjoy nature. Gone are the days when fields and quiet streets were every child’s playground and cars and concrete now rule the day.

The PN is steadfast in its commitment to raising the environment to the top of our policy agenda so that, together, we can halt and repair the environmental destruction that we have witnessed in recent years. This is why, some months ago, PN Greens was set up: to bring together all those who prioritise the environment and wish to contribute to its protection.

One clear goal we started working on immediately is the creation of more public recreational spaces for families which may also serve as green lungs for our urban spaces. We have seen the ‘gardens’ and ‘parks’ opened with much pomp and ceremony in the last few years, usually to distract the public from the latest controversial ODZ planning permit. Concrete and tame trees in planters are not what the public wants or needs. We will reverse this trend and ensure that each urban area has green spaces within it that can truly bring nature closer to each and every one of us.

This government seems very prepared to sacrifice our farmers for the sake of development - Joe Giglio

This is just one of the environmental proposals which the PN launched last year: a set of comprehensive and tangible proposals which were deliberately presented before any possible election campaign to ensure that they are given the weight they deserve. They are all initiatives that can be implemented without delay, for the benefit of all.

Taking the human-centric approach that is the hallmark of PN policies, particularly in social and economic matters, these proposals take the issue right down to the community level. These include working with local councils to identify abandoned spaces that can be rehabilitated as green zones for public use as well as the creation of pedestrian areas in the busiest centres of our towns and villages.

We are also proposing that, for the first time, a national environmental and tree mapping survey is carried out to provide a snapshot of the situation across Malta and Gozo. This will then translate into initiatives within different localities to address the problems and gaps revealed in the survey.

These proposals also include farmers, who are essential for our national food security and who can be guardians of Malta’s biodiversity. This government seems very prepared to sacrifice our farmers for the sake of development but the PN is very aware of the key role they play and will act to safeguard it. One essential way to do this is to protect farmers’ rights over the land that they work while also giving agricultural land the importance it deserves in structural planning.

Finally, our historical buildings. These represent our identity and our history. It is very disorienting and depressing to see street after street of older traditional buildings being replaced by the featureless buildings that have cropped up in every town and village. The PN will therefore strengthen the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and assert its role so that planning applications are truly scrutinised and assessed in the public interest. A national fund will also be set up for the protection of historic buildings and gardens.

We are currently working on other policies which will be launched in the coming months. These all have one aim, to work together towards a country that can, once again, be a pleasure to live in, not only for us Maltese but also for those that choose to visit us. If we continue to degrade our natural and built environment and lose the unique identity that sets us apart from other destinations, our attraction as a tourist destination will definitely suffer.

This in no way means that the PN is against all forms of development. On the contrary. We are committed to safeguarding sustainable development that strikes a balance between the environment and the economy. One example is the urgent need to regenerate and redevelop existing buildings, which will create a new stream of work in the sector.

These are just some of the environmental proposals that the PN has put forward which I feel strongly convey the party’s environmental vision. A vision that centres around our responsibility to build a better Malta for our children.

Confronted by a government that has consistently relegated the environment to the bottom of its policy agenda, as a PN candidate I am proud to continue working to articulate and implement this vision.

Joe Giglio, lawyer and PN candidate