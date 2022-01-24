A bill by the Nationalist Party proposing reform on the basis of the recommendations of the inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has been approved for debate in parliament.

The bill, moved by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, was formally given a first reading on Monday. It will be debated on Thursday but no agreement has been reached yet between the government and the opposition over whether the debate will be concluded on the day.

The wide-ranging bill would, if adopted, see the president being given extra powers; set up a special inquiring magistrate to focus on corruption; outline rules for a caretaker government once an election is called; and establish media freedom as the fourth pillar of democracy.

The Government initially reacted to the bill by saying that it was in the process of implementing the inquiry board’s recommendations by consulting with local stakeholders and international experts.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia last week had blocked the tabling of the bill, saying monetary provisions could only be moved by a minister. Those provisions were later removed.