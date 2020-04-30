The Nationalist Party on Thursday called for solidarity to be shown with workers in this difficult time.

In its message for Worker’s Day, the Solidarjetà Ħaddiema Partit Nazzjonalista, the party’s workers’ section, said this was a difficult and challenging time for both workers and the country.

At such a time, solidarity had to be shown with people going through uncertainties, those who had lost their job or were getting a reduced pay, those who had rent to pay, those who had to pay maintenance and those who were finding it difficult to cope in the situation.

This, it said, was where this May 1 should be different. Aid should be given to all who needed it without distinction. It was useless to boast of how well the country was doing. If circumstances had changed, one had to ensure one suffered or fell behind. The country was obliged to give back to those who had helped to strengthen it financially.

Without sounding any horns, the Nationalist Party had helped workers and families in need even in these difficult times, while respecting their privacy. It asked these and all workers to have faith. The PN’s policy had always been centred around the people for all decisions to favour workers.

Work, it said, should always be concretely focused to ensure the best interest of workers and their families with timely measures.