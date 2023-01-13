Bernard Grech urged people of all political allegiances to turn up for a PN pro-life event on Sunday.

He told NET viewers on Friday that the event, themed Iva, Favur il-Ħajja would not be a political meeting, and speakers will have various political allegiances or none at all.

The aim of the event, he said, is to pass on a message that abortion is not acceptable and that there is a strong majority opposing its introduction in Malta.

"It is not enough to say that you are against abortion, or that you are disappointed and angry that the PL will introduce it in our country. It is not enough to click like, or share social media posts against abortion.

"Your presence at the event would show there is a strong opposition to abortion in Malta," he urged.

The government has spearheaded the amendments to the criminal code designed to give doctors more legal certainty when terminating a pregnancy to protect a woman’s life or health. Last month the amendment passed the second reading stage by 42 votes in favour and 34 against.

Labour MPs have reportedly been told to expect further amendments at the committee level. The Nationalist Party has said that it would be pushing for a broad range of stakeholders - from professionals to organisations - to be heard during the parliamentary committee's deliberations.

President George Vella, who has to sign off on the final legislation, last month expressed his hope that “all the points” are addressed before the amendment is signed into law.

On Friday Grech said that while the party did not want to politicise the issue, politicians had the duty to speak up and be the voice of the people and the unborn.

Interviewed on NET, Grech also referred to the anti-deadlock mechanism that the government wants to introduce to allow MPs to appoint a standards commissioner by a simple majority if two initial votes fail to garner a two-thirds majority.

He said that over the past 10 years since the PL was elected to government, standards had dropped across the board, including in the environment and justice sectors.

Through this mechanism, he said, the government would even lower the standards of parliamentarians.