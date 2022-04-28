Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday he was “100 percent” sure both he and star striker Kylian Mbappe would be at the club next season.

Pochettino is completing his first full season as PSG coach. In his first season the club have regained the Ligue 1 title but suffered another meltdown in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, this time against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile Mbappe, who is coveted by Real, has still not extended his PSG contract which expires at the end of June.

Asked at a press conference about what the chances were that he and Mbappe will be at the club next season, Pochettino replied: “100 percent in both cases”.

He at once added a qualification.

