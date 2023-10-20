Mikel Arteta revealed on Friday that “role model” Mauricio Pochettino advised him not to go into coaching as he prepares his Arsenal side to take on Chelsea.

The two men played together at Paris-Saint Germain more than two decades ago, in the early stages of Arteta’s career.

But they will be in opposite dugouts at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Arsenal pushing for top spot in the Premier League table while Chelsea seek to continue their recent revival.

Arteta spoke warmly about his Argentine rival at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It was my first professional opportunity in Paris and we arrived together at the same time,” said the Spaniard, who was on loan at the club from Barcelona.

