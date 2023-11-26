Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled his side “soft” after a 4-1 defeat to a depleted Newcastle on Saturday left the Argentine enraged.

The Blues looked to have turned a corner in Pochettino’s first season in charge with a 4-1 win at Tottenham and a memorable 4-4 draw against champions Manchester City before the international break.

But the visitors crumbled in the second half at St. James’ Park as Newcastle overcame an injury crisis that had left Eddie Howe without 13 first-team players.

“We had to come here, Chelsea, to show that it’s going to be difficult for them to play, to win the game and to beat us,” said Pochettino, who watched the game from the stands due to a touchline ban.

