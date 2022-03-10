Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said the decision not to give a foul against Karim Benzema for Real Madrid’s first goal “changed everything” in his team’s Champions League implosion on Wednesday.

The French giants were cruising at 2-0 up on aggregate when Benzema scored the first goal of his hat-trick just after the hour mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, going on to lose 3-1 on the night and 3-2 in the last-16 tie.

But Pochettino was left angered that PSG were not given a free-kick for Benzema’s challenge on Gianluigi Donnarumma after the visiting goalkeeper dwelled on the ball.

“Explaining what happened is easy. There was a foul on Donnarumma on the first goal, and that changed everything,” Pochettino told Canal+.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta