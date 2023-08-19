Mauricio Pochettino says his faith in Armando Broja could stop him signing a new striker after Chelsea failed in their bid to prise Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Palace forward Olise turned down the chance to join Chelsea this week, penning a new contract just days after Pochettino’s club reportedly offered to pay his £35 million ($44 million) release clause.

Missing out on France Under-21 international Olise leaves Pochettino’s squad still seemingly lacking in attacking options.

A knee injury sustained by close-season signing Christopher Nkunku will rule out the former Leipzig star until December.

