Mauricio Pochettino has great admiration for Pep Guardiola but he has got the better of the Spaniard before and is again aiming to come out on top when Paris Saint-Germain, led by Neymar, face Manchester City in the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

This is just the second time these clubs have met since being propelled to the forefront of European football in the last decade under Qatari and Emirati ownership respectively.

City emerged triumphant in the quarter-finals in 2016, just before Guardiola’s appointment as coach.

