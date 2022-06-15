Paris Saint-Germain are close to confirming the sacking of coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to French media reports late on Tuesday.

L’Equipe and Le Parisien reported that meetings had been held between lawyers for Pochettino and the club to come to an agreement that would see the Argentine leave the French capital.

Pochettino, who was appointed in January last year and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in the season just ended, has another 12 months remaining on his contract.

Le Parisien said that “the separation agreement has already been reached and there are only a few details still to be finalised”.

