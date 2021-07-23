Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday penned a one-year extension to his contract to stay with the French giants until 2023 despite a below-par start to his reign

The Argentine took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned as champions by Lille and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Their European campaign was ended by Manchester City but PSG saw off Barcelona and Bayern Munich on their way to the last-four.

