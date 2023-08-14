Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was disappointed just to take a point from his opening match in charge after his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday.

The visitors settled into the new season quicker at Stamford Bridge and could have been out of sight inside the first 30 minutes.

Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar before teeing up Luis Diaz to open the scoring.

Salah then saw a second goal ruled out after a VAR review for offside.

But the momentum swung back Chelsea’s way after debutant Axel Disasi equalised eight minutes before half-time.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...