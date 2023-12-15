Mauricio Pochettino says he is “not crazy” for believing troubled Chelsea are heading in the right direction, insisting it is only a “matter of time” before they enjoy success.

Pochettino’s injury-ravaged side are languishing in 12th place in the Premier League after three defeats in their past four games.

Despite a huge outlay on players over the last 18 months, Chelsea have failed to keep pace in the race for a top-four finish.

However, former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino said he remained full of enthusiasm, regardless of his baptism of fire at Stamford Bridge.

