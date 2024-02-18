Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea can go into next weekend’s League Cup final with greater belief after ending Manchester City’s 11-game winning run with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling put the visitors in front against his old team as Chelsea upset the odds to provide another twist in a tight Premier League title race.

Rodri’s late equaliser extended City’s unbeaten run at home to 34 games, stretching back to November 2022.

But Pep Guardiola’s men fall four points behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table.

A point was only enough to edge Chelsea back up to 10th and within six points of the top six as Pochettino has endured a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge.

