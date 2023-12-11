Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his side needs strengthening in the transfer market after a 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday, despite the club spending £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on new players over the past 18 months.

A third consecutive win lifted Everton four points clear of the relegation zone as the Toffees continue to shrug off a 10-point deduction for breaches of financial rules.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring before Lewis Dobbin’s first Everton goal imposed another damaging defeat on Pochettino.

Without the penalty for breaching financial rules, which Everton are appealing, Sean Dyche’s men would be four points above Chelsea in mid-table.

