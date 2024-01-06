Mauricio Pochettino has challenged inconsistent Chelsea to use the FA Cup as a route into Europe as they prepare for Saturday's third-round tie against Preston.

Pochettino's side are 11 points adrift of fifth place in the Premier League and face an uphill struggle to qualify for next season's Champions League or Europa League.

After a troubled first half of the season, Pochettino knows the FA Cup could provide some much-needed solace for Chelsea.

Ahead of Championship team Preston's visit to Stamford Bridge, the Argentine acknowledged FA Cup glory in May would earn them a place in the Europa League.

