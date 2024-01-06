Mauricio Pochettino has challenged inconsistent Chelsea to use the FA Cup as a route into Europe as they prepare for Saturday's third-round tie against Preston.

Pochettino's side are 11 points adrift of fifth place in the Premier League and face an uphill struggle to qualify for next season's Champions League or Europa League.

After a troubled first half of the season, Pochettino knows the FA Cup could provide some much-needed solace for Chelsea.

Ahead of Championship team Preston's visit to Stamford Bridge, the Argentine acknowledged FA Cup glory in May would earn them a place in the Europa League.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.