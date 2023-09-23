Mauricio Pochettino said his struggling Chelsea side must be more clinical in front of goal after a wretched start to the season.

The Blues, who are 14th in the Premier League, have scored just five goals in their five league matches this season — only four teams have netted fewer.

Pochettino, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa, said his team were not getting the rewards their play deserved, but admitted they need a more ruthless edge to their attacks.

“I think we are playing well but in the last few weeks we need to be more clinical in front of goal, that’s why we don’t have the points we deserve,” he said.

