Mauricio Pochettino has urged his struggling Chelsea team to keep believing in themselves but admitted they had to "fix" their crippling goalscoring problem.

The Blues, European champions just two years ago, are a lowly 14th in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone, after one win in their first six matches.

Big-spending Chelsea have mustered just five goals in the league -- and three of those came in the 3-0 win against newly-promoted Luton.

But new manager Pochettino, speaking on the eve of their League Cup third-round match against Brighton, struck a positive note, saying his team were still a work in progress.

