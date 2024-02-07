Mauricio Pochettino insists he won't lose his hair because of Chelsea's dismal form as the under-fire Blues boss called for perspective over their slump.

Pochettino's side head to Aston Villa for an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday reeling after successive heavy defeats.

Chelsea lost 4-1 at Liverpool, then slumped to a chastening 4-2 home defeat against Wolves on Sunday.

Pochettino was jeered by angry Chelsea fans during the Wolves capitulation, leading to fresh speculation that the Argentine could be in danger of the sack.

The former Tottenham boss has been unable to make positive impact on Chelsea despite major investment in new signings since taking charge in the close-season.

