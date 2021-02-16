Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday his side remained “excited” for this week’s Champions League last 16 first leg at Barcelona despite the absence of Neymar.

The world’s most expensive player as well as fellow attacker Angel Di Maria will miss Tuesday’s trip to the Camp Nou with injuries.

“You can see the excitement throughout the club, for PSG it is an obvious goal to win the Champions League and we understand the responsibility,” said Pochettino, who took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January, at his eve-of-match press conference.

