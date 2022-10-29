An abandoned patch of land in San Ġwann has been turned into a little garden, in what the Environment Ministry says will be a project that will be emulated elsewhere across the country.

Dubbed a ‘pocket garden’, the 190m² Hibiscus Garden area features benches, a water fountain and a rainwater harvesting and irrigation system.

Various aromatic herbs have been planted within it, with specific plants planted according to Malta’s climate.

The transformation was led by Parks Malta, which will manage the area and undertake other, similar projects with various other local councils, said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

Photo: Environment Ministry

“In the last months various open spaces projects were launched across Malta. Through a collaboration with Parks Malta and Local Councils we are working to develop and transform open spaces at the heart of the community, so that residents can enjoy a better environment close to their home,” she said.

The aim, she said, is to transform dilapidated and abandoned spots in urban areas into green open spaces.

Dalli was accompanied by Parks Malta general director Adrian Attard and San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech as she inaugurated Hibiscus Garden.