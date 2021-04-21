A specialised podiatry centre has opened its doors in Birkirkara, as the health authorities continue to shift services away from hospital and into the community.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday from the newly-set up unit, Health Minister Chris Fearne said some 110,000 patients require podiatric treatment.

The “centre of excellence”, he said, will cater for all those who would normally be forced to visit hospital for treatment. The services provided at the Birkirkara centre, he went on, are of the same standards as those on offer at Mater Dei Hospital.

“We have specifically-trained persons here. Our policy is that whenever we can offer services in the community, not just at hospital, we do so. This specialised centre in Birkirkara will provide the same service and just because it is in the community, does not mean it is of a lower standard,” he said.

The centre was set up using funds from the National Development and Social Fund, which receives a percentage of the money paid for citizenship.