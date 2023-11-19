Royal Malta Yacht Club sailors, Antonia, Victoria, and Richard Schultheis continued to produce remarkable results at the European Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal. 

After six days in mostly very light winds, the 49er/49erFX European Championships closed with two podium places for the Maltese and Royal Malta Yacht Club sailors.

Antonia and Victoria Schultheis finished the qualifying series in the 49erFX after three days and went into the final series in second place in silver fleet.  

Unfortunately, due to a lack of wind only three more races could be sailed in the last three days, with the siblings securing first place in the silver fleet.

