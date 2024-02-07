Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is hosting another book launch, this time in Maltese, on Saturday at 11am.

Tiġi Għawdex? is a set of two volumes published by Delicon Books consisting of 130 chosen articles or essays originally written years ago by Gozitan poet Ġorġ Pisani (1909-1999) for his popular Radju Malta programme about Gozo. These volumes offer interesting information about old-time Gozo, including traditions, personalities and locations. 

On Saturday, there will be readings and even some original recordings, as well as a contribution from the author’s son, notary Paul George Pisani.

Seat reservations are recommended on events@heartofgozo.org.mt. 

The cultural centre is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, and entrance is free. It is currently hosting a temporary collective exhibition titled Unknown Prescription and a philatelic First Flight covers showcase.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.