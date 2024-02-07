Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is hosting another book launch, this time in Maltese, on Saturday at 11am.

Tiġi Għawdex? is a set of two volumes published by Delicon Books consisting of 130 chosen articles or essays originally written years ago by Gozitan poet Ġorġ Pisani (1909-1999) for his popular Radju Malta programme about Gozo. These volumes offer interesting information about old-time Gozo, including traditions, personalities and locations.

On Saturday, there will be readings and even some original recordings, as well as a contribution from the author’s son, notary Paul George Pisani.

Seat reservations are recommended on events@heartofgozo.org.mt.

The cultural centre is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, and entrance is free. It is currently hosting a temporary collective exhibition titled Unknown Prescription and a philatelic First Flight covers showcase.