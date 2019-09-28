Contemporary art space Blitz is today presenting a one-day event and talk with Wilfredo Prieto today.

The renowned Cuban artist, who opened a show at the prestigious Fondazione Morra Greco in Naples last Thursday, will join Blitz curator Sara Dolfi Agostini for a conversation about the poetics of everyday life, irony as a tool for socio-political criticism and working with tradition while focusing on universal concepts.

His life in Cuba will also offer the opportunity to draw parallels with Malta on the obstacles – and potential – of operating outside of the international art market, turning to the idiosyncrasies of a unique place and history to interpret our current times of globalisation and uncertainty. The event will include a projection of selected artworks by the artist and will be followed by drinks at the Blitz bar.

Prieto studied at the Escuela Profesional de Artes Plásticas in Trinidad, Cuba, from 1992 to 1996 and later attended the Instituto Superior de Arte in Havana from 1998 to 2002. During this period, he was a member of the artist collective Galería Desde Una Pragmática Pedagógica, with whom he received the Unesco Prize for the promotion for the arts in 2000.

Later in his career, he was also awarded the Cartier Award at Frieze London in 2008. He has participated in residencies at Headlands, San Francisco (2015); Gasworks, London (2008); Le Grand Café, St Nazaire, France (2007); John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, New York (2006) and the Kadist Art Foundation, Paris (2005).

Wilfredo Prieto currently lives and works in Havana.

In six years of activities as a contemporary art space, Blitz has organised more than 25 exhibitions plus conferences, workshops and talks, including a three-year residency project (2015-18) which received mentions by ArtBasel Crowdfunding initiative and Tate Art Exchange Programme.

Since 2019, Blitz has kicked off a new series of exhibitions with established international artists such as Rossella Biscotti, Rob Pruitt, Cory Arcangel, Amalia Ulman, Simon Denny and Sara Cwynar. Their works have never been exhibited in Malta before, yet specifically resonate with Malta’s unique history, culture and social landscape as much as with the major challenges of our present society. For Blitz, Malta is an inspiring artistic laboratory offering a bridge between past and future, from the Megalithic temples, Baroque churches and masterpieces by Caravaggio, to the growing internet, fintech, blockchain, and new media industries.

The talk will be held at Blitz, 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta, at 6.30pm. Blitz is supported by the Arts Council Malta through a three-year Cultural Partnership Agreement. Entrance is free.