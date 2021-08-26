A collection of new poems dedicated to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were released on Thursday, coinciding with what would have been her 57th birthday.

Steered by PEN International, in conjunction with PEN Malta, the poetry memorial is a tribute to the journalist's courage and her dedication to freedom of expression.

Jennifer Clement, PEN International president, said: "PEN International’s poetry memorial is a tribute to Daphne's courage and her fearlessness. As we continue to honour her memory and bravery, we are reminded of the shocking and relentless harassment and threats she and her family have had to endure, which continue to this day."

Caruana Galizia was targeted because of her work, because she dared to express her opinions, and because she refused to be silenced. She stood up against the highest levels of corruption and paid the ultimate price, Clement said.

Immanuel Mifsud from PEN Malta, said: "We were humbled by the responses received. Each poem is a reminder of the impact that she continues to have not just in Malta, but across the world. We call on the Maltese authorities to act on the findings of a recently-concluded public inquiry into her killing and to urgently ensure better protection of journalists and freedom of expression in Malta".

On July 29, a public inquiry into the assassination found that the State should shoulder responsibility for the assassination because it created an atmosphere of impunity, generated from the highest levels in the heart of the administration of the Office of the Prime Minister.

PEN International has called on the Maltese authorities to accept the detailed recommendations, to publish a plan of action on how they will be implemented and to ensure better protection of journalists going forward.