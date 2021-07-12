Defending champion and runaway leader Tadej Pogacar said Monday he was straining at the leash to test himself to the limit on the six remaining stages on the Tour de France.

In contrast to most of his rivals Monday the 22-year-old looked fresh and relaxed, swigging mineral water after what he called “a rest-day run around lovely Andorra, just to clear my mind”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta