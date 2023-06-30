Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar says he has revised last year’s flawed strategy as he chases a third title starting Saturday in Bilbao.

The Slovenian on Thursday admitted his aggressive approach last year, constantly chasing stage wins, proved costly as he finished second behind Jonas Vingegaard.

On Thursday, as the 176 riders readied to embark on a parade around Bilbao, Pogacar was able to smile about his reputation for attacking bravado.

“The best thing would be to get the yellow jersey on stage 20,” said the 24-year-old Team UAE rider.

The slightly built, boyish rider went on to describe which part of the race he was focusing on.

“I have practised in the Alps and on the time-trial course,” he said of stages that come in the final week.

