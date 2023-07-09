The struggle between two-time winner Tadej Pogacar and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will be given a breathtaking backdrop Sunday as the peloton climbs the dormant Puy de Dome volcano.

A day after the Tour said goodbye to star sprinter Mark Cavendish after his crash, the drama shifts to a mouthwatering and much-awaited venue.

Pogacar said Saturday he expects the stage to be “explosive” while his Danish rival said he had “never raced on such steep slopes”.

The venue has been flagged as the Tour’s top stage as much for its storied past as for its fearsome 13km slope topping out with 4km at 12 percent gradient.

