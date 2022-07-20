Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by overall leader in Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard.

With the bonus seconds for the win, UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar now trails the Dane by two minutes and 18 seconds.

Ineos leader Geraint Thomas dug deep to retain third place, zig-zagging over the final 16 percent incline and extending his lead on fourth-placed Nairo Quintana to almost three minutes.

Click here for full story.