Paul Pogba has been dropped for the first leg of Juventus’ Europa League last-16 tie with Freiburg for “disciplinary reasons”, a club source told AFP on Thursday.

France midfielder Pogba has missed almost the entire season with a knee injury and was not in the squad list for the match released by the club on Thursday.

The source confirmed to AFP that coach Massimiliano Allegri had left Pogba out after the 29-year-old arrived late to a team meeting on Wednesday evening.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt