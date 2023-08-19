Paul Pogba and Juventus head into the Serie A season attempting to rebound from the turbulence of a campaign roiled by injury and scandal.

France midfielder Pogba, who missed almost all of last season after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season, is gunning for a starting place in Juve’s opening match at Udinese on Sunday.

His injury was the first big blow of a campaign which would bring a lot more, as off-field scandals led to the club’s board stepping down, a points deductions and a ban from European football.

Juve finished seventh after eventually being docked 10 points for transfer irregularities. That would have given them a Conference League spot but European governing body UEFA then banned them from continental competition for a year.

