Paul Pogba thinks Malta’s scuba diving looks beautiful, Viktor Lindelof is drawn to Valletta while Brandon Williams would visit Malta with his friend Juan Mata.

The three Manchester United football stars may never have been to Malta, but a promo video released by the club shows them picking out their favourite postcard of the country.

The two-minute video is part of a three-year sponsorship deal which the Malta Tourism Authority penned with the football club in September 2019, making Malta the Manchester club’s “official travel partner”.

In it, the three footballers are asked to choose their favourite image of Malta from a selection of photo cards placed.

Pogba selected St Peter’s Pool as his favourite spot, with the HMS Southwold dive site, an image of people socialising in Valletta and Għar Dalam also making his selection.

Lindelof was drawn to an image of Republic Square in Valletta as well as the Ġgantija Temples, Blue Lagoon and Blue Hole.

Williams was also intrigued by images of the Blue Lagoon. The Valletta skyline, Wied il-Mielaħ valley and Roman Villa in Rabat also drew the young left-back’s attention.

Financial details about Malta’s sponsorship deal with Manchester United have never been divulged, with both parties citing commercial sensitivity. The deal was unfortunately timed, as air travel declined to near-record lows just months after it was signed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MTA said last summer that it was in talks with the club to adapt the deal in light of the pandemic.