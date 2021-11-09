Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers with a thigh injury suffered in training on Monday, the French Football Federation said.

The 28-year-old limped out of training at France’s Clairefontaine base after taking a shot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side are next in action on November 20 at Watford in the Premier League.

The FFF said Pogba was the “victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh”.

