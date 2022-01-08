Paul Pogba is not expected to return from a thigh injury for at least another month, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed amid mounting speculation over the French midfielder’s future.

The 28-year-old last played in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta in early November before pulling up with the injury during training on international duty with France.

Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped Pogba would be back “just after Christmas”.

But interim manager Rangnick is now resigned to a far longer layoff.

“Well, a week ago I was told that it would take another four or five weeks,” said Rangnick.

