Paul Pogba made his first appearance of the season as Juventus twice came from behind to win the Turin derby 4-2 on Tuesday.

Earlier in the evening, Cremonese, who had not won all season, upset Roma 2-1 as Jose Mourinho received a red card, and the visitors missed a chance to finish the 24th round inside the Serie A top three.

Pogba played for the first time since returning to Juventus last summer when he came on as a 68th-minute substitute against Torino.

