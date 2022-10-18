France World Cup winner Paul Pogba has returned to partial training with Juventus, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

Pogba, 29, has yet to feature for Juve since returning to the Serie A outfit this summer due to a knee injury.

No return date for the ex-Manchester United midfielder has been made public with Les Bleus’ first World Cup game against Australia on November 22.

According to Italian media, Pogba could be back by the end of this month.

France coach Didier Deschamps will name his squad for the tournament in Qatar on November 9.