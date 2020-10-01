Paul Pogba returns to the France squad for the first time since June last year after being included on Thursday by coach Didier Deschamps for the upcoming friendly against Ukraine and UEFA Nations League double-header against Portugal and Croatia.

Manchester United star Pogba had been set to return to the squad last month for France’s first games in the latest edition of the Nations League, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

