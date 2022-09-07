Paul Pogba could be back in team training with Juventus in eight weeks, the surgeon who operated on the World Cup winning midfielder’s injured knee said on Wednesday.

“With Juventus’ medical team we have indicated eight weeks as the time needed for Pogba to return to team training,” said Professor Roberto Rossi from the Mauriziano hospital in Turin.

“He will be assessed weekly. He will come to JMedical (Juve’s medical centre) where I will follow his recovery and how his knee responds.”

Pogba went under the knife on Monday to repair the meniscus in his right knee after his plan not to have an operation in order to ensure his presence at the World Cup finals in November fell apart.

